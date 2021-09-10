Tolerance.ca
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

By Wendy Whitman Cobb, Professor of Strategy and Security Studies, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies
The Inspiration4 mission is sending four civilians to space for three days. Though still funded by a billionaire, the mission is a step forward in the nascent space tourism industry.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


