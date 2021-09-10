Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

American Muslims are at high risk of suicide - 20 years Post-9/11, the links between Islamophobia and suicide remain unexplored

By Amelia Noor-Oshiro, PhD Candidate in Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Islamophobia increased post-9/11. Twenty years later, American Muslims are still dealing with the mental health effects – and research barriers limit what is known about what puts them at risk.


