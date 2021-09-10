Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

9/11 survivors' exposure to toxic dust and the chronic health conditions that followed offer lessons that are still too often unheeded

By Roberto Lucchini, Professor of Occupational and Environmental Health Sciences, Florida International University
Share this article
Those directly exposed to toxic dust and trauma on and after 9/11 carry with them a generation of chronic health conditions, which are placing them at higher risk during the pandemic and as they age.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Are the Taliban now showing their true face to journalists?
~ Here's what happens when two very different respiratory viruses infect the same cell – new study
~ 9/11 did not change the world – it was already on the path to decades of conflict
~ I won a Bafta with my iPhone after struggling to re-enter in the industry as a mother
~ COVID-19: further lockdowns unlikely but some winter restrictions are possible
~ Cholesterol jab: why gene silencing drugs may work better than current treatments
~ SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality
~ Student loan debt is crushing Americans – 4 essential reads
~ How bans on mask mandates affect students with disabilities – 4 questions answered
~ Biden's proposed tenfold increase in solar power would remake the US electricity system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter