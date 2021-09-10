Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Protect Fleeing Afghans at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, greets UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on July 22, 2021. © 2021 Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP (Tokyo) – Japan’s government should urgently protect Afghan civilians who are at risk under the new Taliban authorities, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The Japanese government should also support resolutions at the 48th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which begins on September 13, 2021, for human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


