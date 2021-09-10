Tolerance.ca
Round the Twist's fans grew up – and their love for the show grew with them

By Jessica Balanzategui, Senior Lecturer in Cinema and Screen Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Djoymi Baker, Lecturer in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Joanna McIntyre, Lecturer in Media Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Liam Burke, Associate Professor and Cinema and Screen Studies Discipline Leader, Swinburne University of Technology
Australian kids’ TV show Round the Twist gained an international following when it was first broadcast in 1989-1990. Broadcast over four seasons up until 2001, young audiences were thrilled by the supernatural adventures of the lighthouse-dwelling Twist family.

As its original fans have grown up, a veritable cottage industry has emerged around Round the Twist nostalgia.

There is an ABC podcast devoted to tracking down the child actor…


