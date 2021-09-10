Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the terrifying evacuations from the twin towers on 9/11 helped make today's skyscrapers safer

By Erica Kuligowski, Vice-Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow, RMIT University
Share this article
99% of people below the floors where the planes struck the twin towers evacuated successfully, although their journey was fraught with danger. Their stories have influenced today’s skyscraper designs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Japan: Protect Fleeing Afghans at Risk
~ Round the Twist's fans grew up – and their love for the show grew with them
~ Vital Signs: the Greens' super-profits tax idea could end up burning muscle, not fat
~ Turkey and China in the eastern Mediterranean: Partners or competitors?
~ China's unfulfilled promise to develop Venezuela's mines
~ UK’s Unlawful Cruelty in the English Channel
~ Sri Lanka: UN Rights Council Scrutiny Crucial
~ LGBTQ+ people are being ignored in the national discussion on family and sexual violence
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the 'roadmap to freedom'
~ The daily dance of flowers tracking the sun is more fascinating than most of us realise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter