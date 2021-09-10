Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK’s Unlawful Cruelty in the English Channel

By Human Rights Watch
The UK government's reported plan to "turn around" boats of migrants and refugees in the English Channel is irresponsible, dangerous, and unlawful. But talking about "turn-arounds" almost makes these tactics sound gentle. Pushbacks at sea would further endanger people already in a perilous situation, often in small, overcrowded boats in one of the busiest sea lanes in the world, including asylum seekers, like Afghans…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


