Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: UN Rights Council Scrutiny Crucial

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after addressing parliament during the ceremonial inauguration of the session, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 3, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should maintain its rigorous scrutiny of Sri Lanka’s worsening human rights situation and press for genuine improvements, Human Rights Watch said today. At the Council’s upcoming session, which begins on September 13, 2021, UN member countries should express their alarm about the ongoing abuses by the government of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turkey and China in the eastern Mediterranean: Partners or competitors?
~ China's unfulfilled promise to develop Venezuela's mines
~ UK’s Unlawful Cruelty in the English Channel
~ LGBTQ+ people are being ignored in the national discussion on family and sexual violence
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the 'roadmap to freedom'
~ The daily dance of flowers tracking the sun is more fascinating than most of us realise
~ Aiming for 10,000 steps? It turns out 7,000 could be enough to cut your risk of early death
~ 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic – a retrospective in 7 charts
~ Firebrands and protecting homes from wildfires: What everyone needs to know about flaming windblown debris
~ Why dental care needs to be part of health care — and on the federal election agenda
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter