Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBTQ+ people are being ignored in the national discussion on family and sexual violence

By Sophie Hindes, PhD Candidate - University of Melbourne, Monash University
Bianca Fileborn, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Jessica Ison, Research associate, La Trobe University
LGBTQ+ communities experience violence and abuse at similar, if not greater rates than cisgender, heterosexual women. Their stories need to be heard.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


