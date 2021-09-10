LGBTQ+ people are being ignored in the national discussion on family and sexual violence
By Sophie Hindes, PhD Candidate - University of Melbourne, Monash University
Bianca Fileborn, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Jessica Ison, Research associate, La Trobe University
LGBTQ+ communities experience violence and abuse at similar, if not greater rates than cisgender, heterosexual women. Their stories need to be heard.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 9, 2021