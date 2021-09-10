Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The daily dance of flowers tracking the sun is more fascinating than most of us realise

By Gregory Moore, Doctor of Botany, The University of Melbourne
The phenomenon is called heliotropism, and sunflowers are most famous for it. But why do they track the sun? And how?


© The Conversation -


