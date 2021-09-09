Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Firebrands and protecting homes from wildfires: What everyone needs to know about flaming windblown debris

By David Blunck, Associate Professor School of Mechanical, Industrial, and Manufacturing Engineering, Oregon State University
A fire scientist explains the risk of flying embers that can travel over a mile from a wildfire and how people can protect their homes.


© The Conversation -


