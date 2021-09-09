Tolerance.ca
Why dental care needs to be part of health care — and on the federal election agenda

By Paul Allison, Professor of Dental Public Health, McGill University
In Canada, dental care is not part of medical care. Approximately six per cent of dental care is paid for by public funds, with the rest being paid through private insurance (56 per cent) or out-of-pocket (38 per cent).

This contributes to significant inequalities in oral health and dental care, with the poorest Canadians having both the greatest burden of oral disease and the most difficulty…


© The Conversation -


