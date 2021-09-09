Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Robustly Implement New Export Rules for Surveillance Tech

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Human Rights Watch, Access Now, Amnesty International, Committee to Protect Journalists, and Reporters Without Borders call for robust implementation of new EU export control rules on surveillance technology and investigation of EU member states’ role in Pegasus affair © As new EU export controls come into force on 9 September with the recast Dual-Use Regulation[1], we, the undersigned organizations, call upon the European Commission as well as all 27 EU member states to follow up on their promise of creating a transparent market in cyber-surveillance technologies…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic – a retrospective in 7 charts
~ Firebrands and protecting homes from wildfires: What everyone needs to know about flaming windblown debris
~ Why dental care needs to be part of health care — and on the federal election agenda
~ Federal election: Which party has the best climate plan? Here's where they stand
~ Vaccine passports are coming to Australia. How will they work and what will you need them for?
~ COVID gives us a chance to rethink traditional end-of-school exams, and move into the 21 century
~ How urban soundscapes affect humans and wildlife — and what may have changed in the hush of lockdown
~ 20 years after 9/11, the American colossus has gone and the Middle East remains strife-torn
~ Friday Essay: an introduction to Confucius, his ideas and their lasting relevance
~ Pope Francis’ Hungary Visit Should Stress Need for Empathy Towards Refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter