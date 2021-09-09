Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Francis’ Hungary Visit Should Stress Need for Empathy Towards Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pope Francis unveils a sculpture on the theme of refugees and migration titled, 'Angels Unawares', by Canadian sculptor Timothy P. Schmalz, on Migrant and Refugee World Day, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 29, 2019. © 2019 Andrew Medichini/AP Images On September 12, Budapest will welcome the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, a Pope whose message constantly called for welcoming migrants and refugees. But Hungary’s treatment of people seeking protection is a far cry from Pope Francis’ calls for protection of those fleeing violence and persecution.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


