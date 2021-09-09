Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Election Law Exposes Discriminatory Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Qatari candidate registers to run in the country's upcoming election as a member of its top advisory panel, known as the Shura Council, in the capital Doha, on August 22, 2021. © 2021 AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – New laws approved in late July 2021 to regulate Qatar’s first legislative elections will effectively disenfranchise thousands of Qataris from voting or running, Human Rights Watch said today. The new laws highlight the country’s discriminatory citizenship system. Qatar Communications Office Response to Human Rights Watch Regarding Shura Council…


© Human Rights Watch -


