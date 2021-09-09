Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Preachers in Indonesia Charged with Blasphemy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (L-R) Muhammed Kece, Yahya Waoni © MuhammedKece/YouTube, Hadith TV/YouTube Indonesian National Police have separately arrested and detained two clergymen on blasphemy charges. On August 25 Muhammad Kece, a Christian preacher, was arrested at his friend’s house in Bali for alleged blasphemy against Islam. Among other allegations, the authorities charged him with changing the word “Allah” in the Islamic oath to “Jesus.”  He has been detained in a Jakarta detention center. A day later, Yahya Waloni, a Muslim imam, was arrested at his house in Jakarta after allegedly                …


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


