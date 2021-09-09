Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 ways white people can be accountable for addressing anti-Black racism at universities

By Karine Coen-Sanchez, PhD candidate, Sociological and Anthropological Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
White denialism of racism provokes a narrative of ‘us versus them.’ Self-reflection and listening are among the ways to be accountable for interrupting and eradicating racism.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Social care reform: here's why this tax rise isn't just unfair on young people
~ Japan: what are the chances of a woman becoming prime minister in a deeply patriarchal society?
~ Beavers are back: here's what this might mean for the UK's wild spaces
~ What does it mean to be 'true north strong and free?' Canada’s elusive northern identity
~ Russia is positioning itself as a global partner after the U.S. Afghanistan debacle
~ South African universities have taken to online teaching: but it can't be permanent
~ What I learned from teaching African sport history to American students
~ African researchers make headway in getting decisions made based on evidence
~ How Obama's backing for NBA Africa venture could boost basketball on the continent
~ What ancient Chinese roofs can tell us about climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter