Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Obama's backing for NBA Africa venture could boost basketball on the continent

By John Nauright, Dean, Richard J. Bolte, Sr. School of Business, Mount St. Mary's University, University of North Texas
Sarah Zipp, Lecturer, Faculty of Health Science and Sport, University of Stirling
Former US president Barack Obama’s decision to invest in the National Basketball Association’s Africa venture reflects a lot about his past – his basketball playing youth and his African roots. It also signals that his future ambitions stretch…


© The Conversation -


