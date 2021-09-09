How Obama's backing for NBA Africa venture could boost basketball on the continent
By John Nauright, Dean, Richard J. Bolte, Sr. School of Business, Mount St. Mary's University, University of North Texas
Sarah Zipp, Lecturer, Faculty of Health Science and Sport, University of Stirling
Former US president Barack Obama’s decision to invest in the National Basketball Association’s Africa venture reflects a lot about his past – his basketball playing youth and his African roots. It also signals that his future ambitions stretch…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 9, 2021