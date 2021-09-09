Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Grattan on Friday: Morrison is wedged between Biden and Barnaby in forging climate policy for Glasgow

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In the lead-up to the climate conference in Glasgow, and with increasing pressure from the Biden administration, Scott Morrison finds himself beset by the limited flexibility of the Nationals on climate policy.


