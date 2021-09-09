Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For engineers, asking for help at work is influenced by gender

By Cristina Poleacovschi, Assistant Professor of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering, Iowa State University
Amy N. Javernick-Will, Professor of Construction Engineering and Management, University of Colorado Boulder
Sheng Wang, Professor of Management, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Tony W. Tong, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, University of Colorado Boulder
In the male-dominated engineering industry, where women represent only about 11% of the workforce, gender influences whom individuals turn to for answers to questions.


