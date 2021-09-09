Massive numbers of new COVID–19 infections, not vaccines, are the main driver of new coronavirus variants
By Vaughn Cooper, Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, University of Pittsburgh
Lee Harrison, Professor of Epidemiology, Medicine, and Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, University of Pittsburgh
When the coronavirus copies itself, there is a chance its RNA will mutate. But new variants must jump from one host to another, and the more infections there are, the better chance this will happen.
© The Conversation
