Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artists join activists in protest to save a water reservoir in Kazakhstan's capital

By Paolo Sorbello
Share this article
A group of contemporary artists and activists joined forces to protest the urban developments at the Malyi Taldykol water reservoir in Kazakhstan's capital city.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How climate change contributed to Madagascar's food crisis
~ We're sick of COVID. So government messaging needs to change if it's to cut through
~ A promising new dawn is ours for the taking – so let’s stop counting the coal Australia must leave in the ground
~ Counselling almost always happens in a room — what if more people had the option of going outside?
~ I'd prefer an ankle tag: why home quarantine apps are a bad idea
~ The Philippines passes the 2 million mark as COVID-19 cases surge in Southeast Asia
~ Guinea has a long history of coups: here are 5 things to know about the country
~ Q&A on Afghans Fleeing Taliban
~ Australia's 'A' rating on human rights is under threat with a handpicked, politically engineered commissioner
~ Why involving people with disability in preparing for disasters leads to better outcomes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter