Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How climate change contributed to Madagascar's food crisis

By Chris Funk, Affiliated Research Professor, Department of Geography and Research Director, Climate Hazards Group, University of California Santa Barbara
The UN has announced that Madagascar is on the brink of experiencing the world’s first “climate change famine”. Tens of thousands of people are suffering “catastrophic” levels of hunger. Climate hazard scientist, Chris Funk, provides insights into the causes.

How significant has the drought been in Madagascar?


Out of the last six years in Madagascar, five years have had poor or very bad rainy seasons.

My colleagues and I were able to track this because of the satellite-gauge…


© The Conversation -


