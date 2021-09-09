Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's 'A' rating on human rights is under threat with a handpicked, politically engineered commissioner

By Justine Nolan, Professor of Law and Justice and Director of the Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW
Share this article
The Morrison government’s handpicked appointment of a new human rights commissioner, Lorraine Finlay, threatens to undermine the independence and legitimacy of the Australian Human Rights Commission itself.

It could also damage Australia’s credibility on the international stage and lead to a downgrading of our commission by the body that serves as a watchdog for human rights commissions around the world.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We're sick of COVID. So government messaging needs to change if it's to cut through
~ A promising new dawn is ours for the taking – so let’s stop counting the coal Australia must leave in the ground
~ Counselling almost always happens in a room — what if more people had the option of going outside?
~ I'd prefer an ankle tag: why home quarantine apps are a bad idea
~ The Philippines passes the 2 million mark as COVID-19 cases surge in Southeast Asia
~ Guinea has a long history of coups: here are 5 things to know about the country
~ Q&A on Afghans Fleeing Taliban
~ Why involving people with disability in preparing for disasters leads to better outcomes
~ Qantas fights on against court ruling it unlawfully sacked 2,000 workers
~ Who are my parents? Why New Zealand’s 'creaky' surrogacy laws are overdue for major reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter