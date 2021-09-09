Why involving people with disability in preparing for disasters leads to better outcomes
By Thushara Dibley, Deputy Director, Sydney Southeast Asia Centre, University of Sydney
Aaron Opdyke, Lecturer in Humanitarian Engineering, University of Sydney
Amanda Howard, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Pradytia Putri Pertiwi, Lecturer, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Overlooking people with disability in disaster preparations and responses makes them even more vulnerable. A new partnership has shown they can play meaningful and active roles.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 8, 2021