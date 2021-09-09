Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A promising new dawn is ours for the taking – so let’s stop counting the coal Australia must leave in the ground

By Frank Jotzo, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy and Head of Energy, Institute for Climate Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Mark Howden, Director, Climate Change Institute, Australian National University
The world is moving away fossil fuels, and there’s nothing Australia can do about it. Racing to dig up and sell whatever fossil fuels we can before the timer stops is not a future-proof strategy.


