Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Philippines passes the 2 million mark as COVID-19 cases surge in Southeast Asia

By Michael Toole, Professor of International Health, Burnet Institute
The Philippines has reported 34,000 deaths in the pandemic. It’s now in its fourth wave and with vaccination levels at just 14%, case numbers continue to soar.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


