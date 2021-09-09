Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea has a long history of coups: here are 5 things to know about the country

By Susanna Fioratta, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Bryn Mawr
On September 5, officers of an elite special forces army unit overthrew the 83-year-old Guinean President Alpha Condé in a coup. The nation of 13 million is now under the control of junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who has dissolved the government…


