Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Q&A on Afghans Fleeing Taliban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their homes due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, take refuge in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 13, 2021. ©2021 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul (New York) – All governments should ensure that Afghans at risk of persecution have the opportunity to seek asylum, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document.  “What's Next for Afghans Fleeing the Taliban” analyzes the legal obligations and range of policy options available to governments responding to the flight of Afghans who fear returning…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


