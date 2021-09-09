Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qantas fights on against court ruling it unlawfully sacked 2,000 workers

By Anthony Forsyth, Professor of Workplace Law, RMIT University
Share this article
Qantas has tugged at many Australians’ heart strings with its advertising campaign about reuniting family and friends. It dangles the prospect of travelling overseas, and of thousands of Australians still stranded overseas coming home.

But the airline is fighting hard to not bring back thousands of jobs it unlawfully outsourced during the pandemic. After losing a Federal Court case over sacking of 2,000 ground crew in 2020, it continues to vigorously oppose reinstating the workers, with an appeal in the works.

Its marketing may be heartwarming, but its approach to its workforce…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Who are my parents? Why New Zealand’s 'creaky' surrogacy laws are overdue for major reform
~ Technology is key for refugees starting new lives in Australia. But women and children don't have equal access
~ Why universities may come to regret the costs of City Deals and private sector 'solutions'
~ Tentative Steps Toward Vaccine Equity in Malaysia
~ Mexican Soldiers and Immigration Agents Violently Detain Asylum Seekers
~ Texas and US Supreme Court Deal Blow to Reproductive Rights
~ On 50th anniversary of Attica uprising, 4 essential reads on prisoners' rights today
~ John Lennon’s Imagine at 50: a deceptively simple ballad, a lasting emblem of hope
~ Yes, it is entirely possible for Australia to phase out thermal coal within a decade
~ Should Australia recognise a Taliban government?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter