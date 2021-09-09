Who are my parents? Why New Zealand’s 'creaky' surrogacy laws are overdue for major reform
By Debra Wilson, Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Canterbury
Annick Masselot, Professor of Law, University of Canterbury
Martha Ceballos, Researcher, School of Law, University of Canterbury
Judges have described New Zealand’s surrogacy parentage laws as ‘creaky’ and ‘inadequate’. The Law Commission has finally proposed significant reform.
- Wednesday, September 8, 2021