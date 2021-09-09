Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who are my parents? Why New Zealand’s 'creaky' surrogacy laws are overdue for major reform

By Debra Wilson, Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Canterbury
Annick Masselot, Professor of Law, University of Canterbury
Martha Ceballos, Researcher, School of Law, University of Canterbury
Judges have described New Zealand’s surrogacy parentage laws as ‘creaky’ and ‘inadequate’. The Law Commission has finally proposed significant reform.


© The Conversation -


