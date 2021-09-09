Technology is key for refugees starting new lives in Australia. But women and children don't have equal access
By Tadgh McMahon, Adjunct Lecturer, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Shanthi Robertson, Associate Professor, Institute for Culture and Society & School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
Refugee women reported less internet use than men across all online activities, including banking, education, health services and social services.
- Wednesday, September 8, 2021