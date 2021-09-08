Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tentative Steps Toward Vaccine Equity in Malaysia

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A health worker gestures to the next vaccine recipient at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 31, 2021. © 2021 Vivian Lo/ SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP Images Recent statements by Malaysia’s new health minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, that everyone in the country is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine regardless of documentation status, are a welcome nod toward more equitable access to vaccines. But unless the government follows through with actions to back the words, Malaysia’s many undocumented migrants are unlikely to risk stepping…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mexican Soldiers and Immigration Agents Violently Detain Asylum Seekers
~ Texas and US Supreme Court Deal Blow to Reproductive Rights
~ On 50th anniversary of Attica uprising, 4 essential reads on prisoners' rights today
~ John Lennon’s Imagine at 50: a deceptively simple ballad, a lasting emblem of hope
~ Yes, it is entirely possible for Australia to phase out thermal coal within a decade
~ Should Australia recognise a Taliban government?
~ 20 years on, 9/11 responders are still sick and dying
~ Before 9/11, Australia had no counter-terrorism laws, now we have 92 — but are we safer?
~ 9/11 conspiracy theories debunked: 20 years later, engineering experts explain how the twin towers collapsed
~ Australia can rebound to be international students' destination of choice when borders reopen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter