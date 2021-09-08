Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican Soldiers and Immigration Agents Violently Detain Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Agents of the National Migration Institute detain a migrant during an operation to halt the progress of a caravan of migrants and asylum seekers in Chiapas state, Mexico on September 1, 2021. © 2021 Jacob Garcia/Reuters Over the past week, Mexican immigration agents and National Guard members have been deployed to southern Mexico to break up a series of caravans of asylum seekers, including families and children, attempting to head north. Journalists and activists have followed the caravans and recorded many of their encounters with Mexican authorities. The scenes…


