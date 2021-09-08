Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Texas and US Supreme Court Deal Blow to Reproductive Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters march from City Hall to the federal courthouse in protest of the new state abortion law in Houston, Texas on September 5th, 2021. © 2021 Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via AP The US state of Texas and the United States Supreme Court dealt a severe blow to women’s (and pregnant people’s) human rights last week. Dozens of US states have been passing destructive laws limiting abortion access for years, but courts usually block them under US constitutional precedents. This time, the Court allowed Texas’s restrictive abortion law to take effect while a challenge…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


