Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

John Lennon’s Imagine at 50: a deceptively simple ballad, a lasting emblem of hope

By Leigh Carriage, Senior Lecturer in Music, Southern Cross University
Released on September 9, 1971, the power of Imagine has not diluted. It is the song many turn to at times of crisis: from Neil Young after 9/11 to a pianist on the streets of Paris in 2015.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


