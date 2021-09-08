Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should Australia recognise a Taliban government?

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
There are many reasons to be wary of the returned Taliban, but given our investment in the region the Australian government will have to find a way to deal with it.


© The Conversation -


