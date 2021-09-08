20 years on, 9/11 responders are still sick and dying
By Erin Smith, Associate Professor in Disaster and Emergency Response, School of Medical and Health Sciences, Edith Cowan University
Brigid Larkin, PhD candidate, Edith Cowan University
Lisa Holmes, Lecturer, Paramedical Science, School of Medical and Health Sciences, Edith Cowan University
More 9/11 responders died from physical and mental health issues after the terrorist attacks than on the day itself. And survivors are still suffering 20 years later.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 8, 2021