Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Before 9/11, Australia had no counter-terrorism laws, now we have 92 — but are we safer?

By Rebecca Ananian-Welsh, Senior Lecturer, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
Keiran Hardy, Senior Lecturer, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University
Australia is a long way from New York and Washington DC, but 9/11 was a seismic event for our country. For one thing, it has reshaped our ideas about criminal responsibility


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


