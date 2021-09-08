Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia can rebound to be international students' destination of choice when borders reopen

By Steven Greenland, Professor in Marketing, Charles Darwin University
Bhanu Bhatia, Lecturer, Asia Pacific College of Business and Law, Charles Darwin University
Muhammad Abid Saleem, Lecturer, Asia Pacific College of Business and Law, Charles Darwin University
Roopali Misra, Lecturer in Business and Accounting, Charles Darwin University
Universities must move swiftly to attend to students’ needs when borders reopen if Australia is to regain market share in the face of fierce global competition.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


