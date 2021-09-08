Tolerance.ca
It's time for Australia to develop its own guided missiles — otherwise, we'll need to keep asking for the codes

By Graeme Dunk, PhD Candidate, Australian National University
The collapse of the US operation in Afghanistan means the day might come when Australia needs access to the design of the weapons it uses.


