Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Researcher on Xinjiang Crimes Banned

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gene Bunin © 2021 Gene Bunin/Courtesy Photo (Berlin) – Kazakh authorities have banned a Russian-American researcher from the country for five years in apparent efforts to stymy his work documenting abuses of ethnic minorities in neighboring China, Human Rights Watch said today. The researcher, Yevgeniy (Gene) Bunin, had been doing research about abuses in Xinjiang, a northwestern region of China that borders Kazakhstan. Bunin learned of the ban when he arrived at the Almaty International Airport on September 4, 2021. “Banning Bunin is a new low in Kazakhstan’s response…


© Human Rights Watch -


