Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Severely Beat Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Etilaat-e Roz reporter, one of several journalists beaten while covering protests in Kabul, September 7, 2021. © Private (New York) – Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have been detaining and assaulting journalists and imposing new restrictions on media work, Human Rights Watch said today. The Taliban should call a halt to the assaults, drop the restrictions, and ensure that Taliban members responsible for abuses against protesters and journalists are appropriately punished. On September 7, 2021, Taliban security forces detained Taqi Daryabi and Nemat Naqdi,…


© Human Rights Watch -


~ Kazakhstan: Researcher on Xinjiang Crimes Banned
