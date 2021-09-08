Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Michael K Williams and The Wire: how the show redefined television watching

By Ben Lamb, Senior Lecturer in Media, Teesside University
Share this article
This article contains spoilers for The Wire.

Emmy-nominated actor Michael K Williams has died aged 54, reportedly of a suspected drug overdose. Early last year the actor mused on instagram “How will I be remembered and what will be my legacy?”

Undoubtedly the actor will be remembered for his breakthrough role as The Wire’s…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Death threat by Yemeni official against three journalists who fled abroad
~ Afghanistan withdrawal has Taiwan pondering its alliance with the US – and China is upping the pressure
~ 'Home sweet home' is a dying dream: Federal election promises won't solve affordable housing crisis
~ Google and Microsoft are creating a monopoly on coding in plain language
~ National insurance: a UK tax which is complex and vulnerable to political intervention
~ Climate change: ditch 90% of world's coal and 60% of oil and gas to limit warming to 1.5°C – experts
~ Education in Afghanistan was a battlefield long before the Taliban returned
~ Government and charitable actions likely kept millions of Americans out of food insecurity during the pandemic
~ Exposure of faked dishonesty study makes me proud to be a behavioural scientist
~ Federal election 2021: Gender-based violence is an issue we should all prioritize
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter