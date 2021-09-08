Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google and Microsoft are creating a monopoly on coding in plain language

By David Murakami Wood, Associate Professor in Sociology, Queen's University, Ontario
David Eliot, Masters Student, Surveillance Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Natural language coding means that people won’t need to learn specialized coding languages to write programs or design websites. But large corporations will control the means of translation.


