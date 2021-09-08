Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education in Afghanistan was a battlefield long before the Taliban returned

By Tejendra Pherali, Associate Professor in Education and International Development, UCL
The recent Taliban takeover has observers worried about Afghan education. But even under western occupation, the education system was plagued by corruption and political instability.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


