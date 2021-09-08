Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Exposure of faked dishonesty study makes me proud to be a behavioural scientist

By David Comerford, Senior Lecturer of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Stirling
Some thought Dan Ariely’s faked data study might be a blow to behavioural science, but actually its exposure shows how behavioural scientists are rooting out false research.


© The Conversation -


