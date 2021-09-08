Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Despite Overwhelming Evidence, Bangladesh Authorities Deny Enforced Disappearances

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children hold the picture of their fathers as they join in an event to mark the International Day of the Disappeared in Dhaka, Bangladesh on August 30, 2021. © 2021 Suvra Kanti Das/Abaca/Sipa USA/AP Images In August, Human Rights Watch released a report on enforced disappearances in Bangladesh since 2009, when the current Awami League-led government took office. True to form, authorities responded the way they always do – deny, deny, deny. “All fabricated,” Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen declared, saying that “Some people dissociate themselves from their families…


© Human Rights Watch -


