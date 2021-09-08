Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Mass Expulsion of Asylum Seekers to Guatemala

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Buses sit on the Mexican side of the El Ceibo border crossing after having expelled migrants into Guatemala. © 2021 Courtesy of Alejandra Macías Delgadillo, Asylum Access México (Washington, DC) – Mexico has been carrying out mass expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers of various nationalities to a remote area of the jungle in Guatemala, putting lives at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. Those expelled include families and unaccompanied children, some of whom were first expelled by air from the United States. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and…


© Human Rights Watch -


