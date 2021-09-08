Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data science education lacks a much-needed focus on ethics

By Jeffrey C. Oliver, Data Science Specialist, University of Arizona
Torbet McNeil, Ph.D. candidate in Educational Policy Studies and Practice, University of Arizona
Undergraduate programs are springing up across the US to meet the burgeoning demand for workers trained in big data. Yet many of the programs lack training in the ethical use of data science.


© The Conversation -


